Reports estimate over 42 women have been the victimized in the city of Kampala since the beginning of the year.
See The Powerful Photos From The Ugandan Women’s March was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
See The Powerful Photos From The Ugandan Women’s March
10 photos Launch gallery
1. Ugandan Women’s Protest
1 of 10
2. Ugandan Women’s Protest
2 of 10
3. Ugandan Women’s Protest
3 of 10
4. Ugandan Women’s Protest
4 of 10
5. Ugandan Women’s Protest
5 of 10
6. Ugandan Women’s Protest
6 of 10
7. Ugandan Women’s Protest
7 of 10
8. Ugandan Women’s Protest
8 of 10
9. Ugandan Women’s Protest
9 of 10
10. Ugandan Women’s Protest
10 of 10