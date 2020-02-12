Serena Williams Shows Her Best Collection At #NYFW

opted for an unconventional showing of her Spring 2020 S By Serena collection this fashion week. Instead of a runway, models sashayed around the ballroom in bold prints, metallics, vegan leather and sequin designs, which made up the ready-to-wear collection. The models ranged in shapes and shades. From those whose skin resembled rich dark chocolate to the models whose shapes reflected the average woman, each woman represented diversity — something notably lacking in this year’s

“It was a very wearable collection that still felt elevated,” says beauty insider Danielle James, who attended the showing. “With celebrities, their collections are typically supported by their popularity; however Serena has truly put in the work. We forget she went to fashion school 10 years ago but today I feel like we saw the fruits of her labor. It was her best collection she’s showcased since launching her brand. Somehow, in between running Serena Ventures, being a prized athlete and being mom, this is just goes to show she can do everything.”

Williams — in a fireside conversation with Anna Wintour, opened up about how authenticity and inclusivity work hand in hand for her brand.

“With social media — us in particular — we put a lot of our time behind people really seeing what the brand is about, how people from everyday walks can look in the brand, how they can represent it.”

She also revealed how her perception of “hero” has evolved over the years and how she tailored her line to resonate with women who work 9-5’s and still juggle motherhood.

“After having a child, I was like, ‘My heroes are moms.’ Women are superheroes. To have a baby and have to go to work two weeks later, or three weeks later, or even to go work from 9 to 5 — I don’t do that. I’m really fortunate where I’ll wake up early at 7, I’ll work until 10 or 11, then I’ll have the rest of the day with my daughter. I’m so lost for words when I think of these women who spend day in day out helping and providing for their family and really doing it, when I know how hard it is for me to leave my daughter. I’d never felt that way before, until I became a mom. I think women need to be recognized.”

See the collection, below:

