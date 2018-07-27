Source: WILLIAM WEST / Getty
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s baby girl Alexis Olympia Ohanian is one adorable kid…and she has her own Instagram page to prove it!
Take a look at lil Alexis living it on the ‘Gram baby-style.
Serena Williams’ Little Girl Is Living Her Best Life On The ‘Gram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
Serena Williams’ Little Girl Is Living Her Best Life On The ‘Gram
45 photos Launch gallery
1. Mama’s Little Girl!
1 of 45
2. We Are Family!
2 of 45
4. Champion In The Making
4 of 45
5. I Love My Doggy!
5 of 45
6. Somebody Got A Napkin?
6 of 45
8. I Like Ladybugs
8 of 45
9. I’m A Daddy’s Girl
9 of 45
12. My Friends Are Goals
12 of 45
13. Read Me A Story!
13 of 45
14. I Give You Life Darling
14 of 45
15. You Caught Me!
15 of 45
17. Remember When?
17 of 45
18. The Future Of Tennis!
18 of 45
19. I Love My Mommy!
19 of 45
20. Strike A Pose
20 of 45
21. Roaring Down The House!
21 of 45
22. Chillin’ With My Girls
22 of 45
23. Fight The Power!
23 of 45
24. Ohanians Rule!
24 of 45
25. Heeeeeeeeey!
25 of 45
26. Push Me In My Stroller
26 of 45
28. You Want A Knuckle Sandwich?
28 of 45
29. Tarzan Fever!
29 of 45
30. Wedding Day!
30 of 45
31. Hugs For Everyone!
31 of 45
32. Rub, A Dub Dub
32 of 45
34. Baby’s First Halloween
34 of 45
36. Flower Girls
36 of 45
37. Time To Get Into Some Mischief
37 of 45
38. Family Movie Night
38 of 45
39. Sweet Dreams
39 of 45
40. Stuntin’ Like My Mama
40 of 45
42. Getting My Beauty Sleep
42 of 45
45. Welcome To The World
45 of 45