Don’t you just love a seasoned man in a tailored suit?! Shannon Sharpe, former tight end for the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens, and current host on Skip and Shannon: Undisputed keeps us entertained with his sharp commentary and unapologetic Black man attitude. Between the Black and Milds, yak and his debonair fashion, Shannon Sharpe isn’t just a snack, he’s a full meal.

Sharpe recently posted a #TBT photo that left us drooling over our phone screens.

Now that is a young stallion. Keep scrolling for more Shannon Sharpe pics on this glorious hump day.

17 Times Shannon Sharpe Was Our Black & Mild Man Candy was originally published on hellobeautiful.com