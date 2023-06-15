Shaquille O’Neal Is On the Hunt For the ‘Home Depot Girl’

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Home Depot is the leading home and hardware store where all the ‘do it yourself’ men (and women) come to grab their home goods. They say everything is bigger in texas, and that may be true, as this Houston native has social media bubbling, ultimately ending with Home Depot getting paid a visit from one of the biggest NBA legends.

Ariana Josephine, A social media creator passionate about her faith, fashion, beauty and lifestyle, has been receiving a ton of social media attention after posting herself in her Home Depot uniform. “the one job I work at that I get reminded i’m to pretty to work at” Josephine tweeted taking a bathroom mirror pic at the job.

https://twitter.com/ariijosephine/status/1667272897801379841

Totaling over 35 Million views and counting, Josephine has been the target of all types of reactions, positive and negative. “I know shawty a good woman… she coulda made an only fans but she got a real job and it’s an honest living” commented one twitter user. But as the praise came, so did the disdain, There was an actual offer made by a social media user for her to join the popular ‘OnlyFans’ platform, but she went on to decline.

https://twitter.com/ariijosephine/status/1667694537119092736?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1667694537119092736%7Ctwgr%5Ecad52b349a7154b71b4cf737646dcb9cf4b2a07e%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Frnbphilly.com%2Fplaylist%2Fhome-depot-hottie-has-black-men-losing-their-minds%2F

RELATED: Houston’s Home Depot Hottie Quits Job: ‘Everybody On Twitter Hates Me’

Twitter took her articulation to allude her shaming sex workers. She went on to articulate her quick climb to fame and to further explain how scary this viral journey has been. She stresses now that her fame has made her become a target as people have now found out her location of work which has made her a target for unwanted heckling. “So now I’m gonna have to probably move and just you know, kind of relocate and start fresh” Josephine said in a TikTok video. “So I’m just taking it with the wind, taking the punches, you know smiling through all this praying and just knowing that God has me”

As the heckling continued, this NBA legend came to her rescue. NBA’s original Superman, Mr. Diesel, Shaquille O’Neal. The Home Depot hottie surfaced across O’Neal timeline, and after seeing all the harassment, he decided to step in and send the young lady some words of encouragement. “don’t let them (people) bother you” Shaq said to Ariana. “don’t read the comments stuff like that will drive u crazy”

Her reply was enough for Mr. O’Neal, as he took that as a personal invite to search high and low for the Home Depot Hottie. He was seen in a home depot store making a ‘music video’, but in the end, it cuts to the scene where he explains the real reason he’s there, looking for Ms. Josephine. Asking employees if, they knew her whereabouts, he was unable to find her. He then ran into another pair of young ladies in which he purchased them a washer and dryer set.

Check Out Some Reactions to Shaq’s Search for the Home Depot Hottie

Shaquille O’Neal Is On the Hunt For the ‘Home Depot Girl’ was originally published on rnbphilly.com