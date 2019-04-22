Snatched! 40 Photos of Sherri Shepherd’s Sugar-Free Slim Down

View this post on Instagram

Always had my #joy... but now I don’t get so tired carrying it around ... size 18 going to @dressforsuccess ... (on the right ... 197lbs/size 18 dress /16 pants| on the left 165lbs/size 14 (dress) 10P/pants) #livingmybestlife #workingout #sherrishepherd #singlelady #kickboxing #jumprope #keto #workinghard #teamhealthy #happynomatterwhat #sugarfree