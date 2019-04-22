Snatched! 40 Photos of Sherri Shepherd’s Sugar-Free Slim Down was originally published on magicbaltimore.com
Always had my #joy... but now I don’t get so tired carrying it around ... size 18 going to @dressforsuccess ... (on the right ... 197lbs/size 18 dress /16 pants| on the left 165lbs/size 14 (dress) 10P/pants) #livingmybestlife #workingout #sherrishepherd #singlelady #kickboxing #jumprope #keto #workinghard #teamhealthy #happynomatterwhat #sugarfree
Am I dreaming or is the tuck in game real? I’ve always worn my shirt out to cover what I didn’t want you to see. Over 180 days off #sugar ... I can’t begin to describe how good I feel & the #energy #focus & #peace I have. Do I want a #cheesecake ? Yeah I do but I want my #life and my #health more 👊🏾🙏🏾 (pants @bananarepublic #wig @jstayready_) #canecorso #sugaraddict #sugarfree #sherrishepherd #joy #singlemom #singlegirl #keto #kickboxing #jumprope #intermittentfasting #imnotdoneyet
Always searching for a bargain & Feeling #chic & #sophisticated @congressionalblackcaucus ... #cobalt #dress avail for $49 at www.donnakaran.com ... swipe left for the info - I am wearing a size 12 & this dress fits very snug. I forgot my @spanx & was holding my stomach in all day - so watch out if you eat a slice of cheesecake!😝. #sherrishepherd #dkny #congressionalblackcaucus #fashion #glam #singlemom #workinghard (shoes @louboutinworld) makeup @already_perfect / hair @jadajenkinsco / custom #wig @jstayready_
Premier of @brianbanksmovie at #LAFF ... my entire day was a #dream & so honored to be a participant in @brianbanksfree journey. Please support this powerful & #inspiring #film when it hits the #theatre. @aldis_hodge @melanieliburd @tirrellwhittley @xoshroq @justinobrooks @ca_innocence #truthmatters #beextraordinary #xonr8 #brianbanksmovie #glam (#makeup @makeupbylatrice | custom #wig @jstayready_ | #dress @oscardelarenta | #shoes @dior | smile #jesus ) #workinghard #sherrishepherd #singlemom #joy #thankful #dreamsdocometrue
“When you want it bad enough you’ll find a way to get it done or you”ll find excuses” @champ5mic ... I want my health. I want my life... I want it bad enough to make the changes. 203 days #sugarfree #joy #teamhealthy #keto #kickboxing #jesus (plaid #pants & #sweater @bananarepublic )#noodlestheseries #lifestyle #choices #weightlosswasntquick #healthychoices #slowandsteady #imnotdoneyet
Good night! 238 days #sugarfree ... some days I long for my trusty #butterfinger but I’ve donated away all my size 16/18 jeans so no going back! #teamhealthy #ketodiva #sherrishepherd #iwanttolive (pants & blouse @bananarepublic ... makeup & hair by @makeupbylatrice ) #feelinggreat #fogfree #clarity #prayerforstrength #jesus #loveyourself #treatyourselfwithkindness
About to hit up a #comedyclub @laughfactoryhw ... anybody ready to #laugh ... (pants @bananarepublic | blouse @shopakira | #wig #sherrishepherd ) #feelingcute 248 days #sugarfree #teamhealthy #yeahituckeditin #keto #30lbsdown #jesus #iwanttolive
I’ve been holding onto this @gracianewyork #polkadots dress for five years bc it was always too tight. Felt so good to finally be able to wear it w my @ryanhabercollection “Monster” #ankleboots and dance the night away! (Pink shoe is @diorunofficial ) #250+ days #sugarfree #teamhealthy #slowandsteady #dress #shoes #ryanhabercollection #gracia #christiandior #sherrishepherd #flirty and #feelinggood #dotsarehot
Getting it in!!! Over 260 days #sugarfree ... can’t begin to describe how #amazing I feel. Energy, clarity of thought and mind. Focused ... patient w my son. Hearing from God a lot more clearly. Present. I’ve done this slowly and steadily and since March I’ve come down over 25lbs. This is not a fad- it’s my life that is at stake. - It feels so good to feel #good #sherrishepherd #teamhealthy #ketodiva💋 #jesus #grateful (T-shirt - @ceochicks / camouflage jeans @centerstage_boutique / thigh hi boots @guess @macys) - (for great #keto mentors follow @blackketogirl & @keto365transformation - these two women are a wealth of information and have helped me tremendously do #ketogenic the #safe & #healthy way) #keepyoureyesontheprize and the #prize is my #life
When you forgot to pack your leggings but still gotta hit the streets of #NYC ... I am going to walk like a #diva and hope to #jesus my jacket doesn’t blow up 🙏🏾 #rockettes #americanson #sherrishepherd #single #newyork (camouflage jacket @centerstage_boutique / thigh hi #boots @guess / bag @louisvuitton courtesy of @flyjocktomjoyner ... #thickthighs - me😂) over #260 days #sugar free #ketodiva💋 #grateful
Hips don’t lie... (over 260 days #sugarfree) (two women who helped me do #ketogenic the safe & healthy way is @keto365transformation & @blackketogirl ... they’re great #mentors) #ketodiva💋 #teamhealthy #sherrishepherd #bathroomselfie #slowandsteady #iwanttolive (sweatshirt @valentin #collection / cell phone holder @mysugr_us) #keto #afrohair
So #blessed to be doing a job I love!!! I get to play #pretend every single day from #SuddenlySusan to #Friends to #EverybodyLovesRaymond to #30Rock to #howimetyourmother to #trialanderror to #jamiefoxxshow to my new #comedy #mriglesias on @netflix . I am #grateful that #god continuously lets me use my gift of #laughter to make people happy. Beyond #thankful & still can’t believe I get to keep doing this #funny #life #pinchme #dontwakemeup #lovemyjob #singlemom #workinghard #dowhatyoulove #befearless (shirt by #maxstudio on #clearance at #niemanmarcus ... shoes @louboutinworld & a gift from @whoopigoldberg ♥️) #afro #joy #jesus
#church anyone 🙏🏾. Was so sleepy from performing last night. But if I can get dressed up and do four #comedyclubs even though I am tired, there’s no excuse not to have Jeffrey and myself in church @oasisla praising #God for his #blessings and #grace and #love . Missed you @philipwagnerla & @hollywagnerla - have fun in #nyc www.oasisla.org
Getting ready to go live on @therealdaytime ... my stylist @4kwame did an amazing job w my dress & thank you @ken_kandy for the ponytail ... you both rock♥️♥️ shout out on the show to @blackketogirl & @keto365transformation for being amazing mentors ... and thank you #jesus for keeping my @spanx from rolling down 👊🏾😂 #sherrishepherd #workinghard #sugarfree 276 days #lovewhatyoudo #findyourpassion #joy
A job where I get to #laugh everyday. I couldn’t be happier w @fluffyguy & @joelmchale #dreamsdocometrue #mriglesias @netflix #gabrieliglesias #joelmchale #sherrishepherd #dowhatyouloveandthemoneywillfollow #findyourpassion (denim jacket @forever21 | pants @zara | tank @ceochicks | orange flats @sam_edelman )
Excited to host the @wetv panel for #loveafterlockup and ask some burning questions of my panelist @torispelling @therachlindsay @nickviall @jongosselin1 @brandiglanville @caitlynjenner & #BobEubanks #drishmajor (stylist @4kwame | jogger @zara | hair @ken_kandy ) #excited #realitytv #277 days #sugarfree #singlemom #workinghard
Watch tomorrow on @extratv my interview w @TanikaRay about what prompted me to quit #sugar cold turkey ... @4kwame you did an amazing job w this dress (Jeffrey got sick at the last minute and after making sure he was okay I didn’t have time to put on another outfit so Kwame put a chain between the boobs and I did the interview as is... #singlemom #workingmoms make it work no matter what!) @jstayready_ did a job on the #wig and @makeupbylatrice you made the face look so pretty♥️ over 288 days #sugarfree #lovemyjob #whenyourchildissick (dress @zara boots @guess ) #sherrishepherd #tanikaray #ketodiva💋
Flew back from #DC last night to ring in 2019 w my son Jeffrey. Now we are on a plane back to #Washington so I can finish filming my #movie ... Uncle @jawnmurray here we come! #ittakesavillage #youdidntknowjawnbabysatdidyou #happynewyear #294 days #sugarfree #singlemom #workingmom #teenager #lovemyson #jeffrey #sherrishepherd #rightwhereiwanttobe
Filming my movie “Twas The Chaos Before Christmas” when @terrijvaughn the director told me my stunt double was me! Once I got past the #fear , I actually loved #iceskating and didn’t fall once! 2019 #befearless #sherrishepherd #workingmom #doingwhatilove #livingmydream #blessed #jesus
I can’t sing but I can #karaoke my butt off! In #hawaii w @fluffyguy - Gabriel asked me to be his special #standup guest tonite on his #comedy tour @blaisdellcenter in #waikiki ... but first we had to get our groove on! So excited! An 8,000 seat #soldout show and I am on it🙏🏾👊🏾. Love you Love you #gabrieliglesias #babygotback #proudmary #liveyourbestlife #followyourdreams #mahalo #stankyleg #standupcomedy #roadlife #laughter #sherrishepherd #singlemom #workingmom #lovemyjob #blessed #joy #2019 coming in strong #jesus #aloha
So freaking #blessed to be working w these amazing people ... a beautiful director @terrijvaughn ... goofball and actress Extraordinnaire @cyncityforever and my #wildinout #husband @affioncrockett ... can’t wait for you to see our movie “Twas the Chaos Before Christmas” next year. Love you guys so much!!! #lovemyjob #followyourdreams #believeinyourself #befearless #actress #terrijvaughn #cynthiamcwilliams #affioncrockett #sherrishepherd #workingmom
Looking for a #makeupartist in #waikiki ??? @caramelxartistry gave my face #life w her creative gifts. Mahalo for giving #glam to my inner joy! 🔥🌈💥♥️ thank you @makeupmadnessbycherry for the #referral (twilight #lashes by @lashlabel | #chestnut lipliner & #lipstick Yash & Persistence by @maccosmetics ) #makeup #hawaii #aloha #celebritymakeupartist #aloha #caramelartistry #sherrishepherd #workhard #beatface
View this post on Instagram
When the dream of fitting into the perfect #jeans don’t match your reality. This struggle is cracking @4kwame up. #mylife #thestruggleisreal #funnyvideos #sherrishepherd #singlemom #dreamsdocometrue #jesustakethewheel (lips T-shirt @centerstage_boutique jeans ... too tight to read the label) #315 days no #sugar #sugarfree
I never thought when I made the commitment to my son Jeffrey to get my health together and get off #sugar that an opportunity of posing for @swimsuitsforall would happen. From the moment I got on the #beach @supermodelemme @ashleygraham & @taralynn hugged me and made me feel like a #supermodel. This #photoshoot was truly a dream come true and to you ladies over 40... please remember nothing is impossible if you focus and commit to the work♥️ God has not forgotten you. He sees those desires and dreams you have hidden deep in your #heart . I hope my #journey inspires you to commit to your health and face those #fears #joy #swimsuits #jesus #dreamsdocometrue #pinchme #bestphotoshoot #bestdayever (#hair @jstayready_ thanks Jay for making me so pretty ♥️ @ shout out to @blackketogirl for getting me swimsuit ready ) #lovetheskinyourin #stepoutofyourcomfortzone
Watch me walk the #runway at @goredforwomen tonight at 7pm to shine a light on #heartdisease in #women ... you can #livestream on @facebook the #reddresscollection at 7pm (EST) ... go to redforwomen #strength #empowerment #hearthealth #redforwomen (ps... this is NOT the #dress I am wearing tonight ... it’s a full length #gown )
Walking into hosting @wendyshow like... beyond excited that the #queen is letting me fill in for her while she commits to her #health. Can’t wait to hit #hottopics and get w you this Monday & Tues (2/11 & 2/12)... ♥️♥️ (#gown @jaygodfreynyc for #reddresscollection @goredforwomen ) #sherrishepherd #singlemom #wendywilliams #workinghard #340 days #sugarfree #grateful #befearless #jesus
Nobody can get to the next level alone... my #glam #village for @wendyshow ... custom #wig @robbirogers1 | wig styling @robynmichelebeauty | makeup @makeupbynani | styled by @4kwame | dress & belt @bcbgmaxazria | sandals @kennethcole. THANKYOU for making me feel like a million bucks. You externalized my inner #joy. And thank you Kwame for making me take risks! Paid off big time! #sherrishepherd #workingmom #dreamsdocometrue #fearless
Glam team did it again for my second day of guest hosting on @wendyshow ... cheetah blouse, faux leather leggings & belt @zara | boots @elietahari | makeup @makeupbynani | custom designed #wig @robbirogers1 | wig styling @robynmichelebeauty |stylist @4kwame ... again THANK YOU Kwame for gently pushing me out of my #comfortzone w #fashion ... this is my year of being #fearless and taking #risks and I love what you’re doing♥️ #sherrishepherd #workingmom #sugarfree #singlemom #talkshow #dreamscancometrue #wendywilliamsshow #wendywilliams #grateful #ittakesavillage
Headed to @essence #blackwomeninhollywood #luncheon ... nonstop #blackgirlmagic ... thank you to my #glam #team for a homerun... #makeup @sarahbbeauty | #hair @ken_kandy | stylist @4kwame | tuxedo jacket @zara | printed tee & skirt @armaniexchange | #sandals @stuartweitzman ... #sherrishepherd #workinghard #essence over 350 days #sugarfree #teamhealthy
What a great time I had in #newyork promoting my #ladiesnightout #comedy show @njpac Sat 3/9 and @wendyshow - big THANK YOU to @4kwame for putting together such great looks. You wouldn’t let me do my usual #fitandflare #dresses and completely pushed me out of my #comfortzone - but I felt so confident and beautiful. Love to my friend & journalist @jacquereid for a great interview on your #podcast #insideherstory on @sxmprogress & shout out to the smartest, savviest publicist @simonesmalls who never fails to make me look interesting to the press. I miss #NYC something awful #concretejungle #harlem #workingmom ... show almost #soldout for Tix @ticketmaster
I am ready!!! Sold out show! Y’all ready to laugh? I am ready to go to work! See you tonight @njpac for #ladiesnightout #sherrishepherd #workingmom #yeahitstight #jumpsuit @houseofcb makeup @karendupiche hair @iamtarsharenee custom designed #wig @robbirogers1 custom bra & stylist @4kwame #nophotoshoppinghere
Over 369 days no #sugar ... humbled and #grateful for the #strength and #discipline that only came from #god because Lord knows everyday I wanted a #chocolate #kiss but somewhere deep inside I wanted a longer healthier life. Getting to this place wasn’t easy... a lot of #tears #triggers & #tantrums accompanied this journey ... but still pushing through to #focus #clarity & #energy #sherrishepherd #workingmom #shethinkshecute #lexussc430 #lexus #pebblebeach #sugarfree #lovemybelly
