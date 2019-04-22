HomePhotos

Snatched! 40 Photos of Sherri Shepherd’s Sugar-Free Slim Down

Posted 7 hours ago

View this post on Instagram

Getting it in!!! Over 260 days #sugarfree ... can’t begin to describe how #amazing I feel. Energy, clarity of thought and mind. Focused ... patient w my son. Hearing from God a lot more clearly. Present. I’ve done this slowly and steadily and since March I’ve come down over 25lbs. This is not a fad- it’s my life that is at stake. - It feels so good to feel #good #sherrishepherd #teamhealthy #ketodiva💋 #jesus #grateful (T-shirt - @ceochicks / camouflage jeans @centerstage_boutique / thigh hi boots @guess @macys) - (for great #keto mentors follow @blackketogirl & @keto365transformation - these two women are a wealth of information and have helped me tremendously do #ketogenic the #safe & #healthy way) #keepyoureyesontheprize and the #prize is my #life

A post shared by Sherri (@sherrieshepherd) on

View this post on Instagram

Mood...

A post shared by Sherri (@sherrieshepherd) on

View this post on Instagram

I never thought when I made the commitment to my son Jeffrey to get my health together and get off #sugar that an opportunity of posing for @swimsuitsforall would happen. From the moment I got on the #beach @supermodelemme @ashleygraham & @taralynn hugged me and made me feel like a #supermodel. This #photoshoot was truly a dream come true and to you ladies over 40... please remember nothing is impossible if you focus and commit to the work♥️ God has not forgotten you. He sees those desires and dreams you have hidden deep in your #heart . I hope my #journey inspires you to commit to your health and face those #fears #joy #swimsuits #jesus #dreamsdocometrue #pinchme #bestphotoshoot #bestdayever (#hair @jstayready_ thanks Jay for making me so pretty ♥️ @ shout out to @blackketogirl for getting me swimsuit ready ) #lovetheskinyourin #stepoutofyourcomfortzone

A post shared by Sherri (@sherrieshepherd) on

