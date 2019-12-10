Skullcandy’s Latest Limited Edition December Capsule Collection Is Simply Golden

The latest iteration of Skullcandy’s 12 Moods Campaign is a golden one. On December 5, the audio brand unveiled its Dope Gold Indy capsule collection.

The bundle which is only available through December features the brands Indy earbuds, a wireless charging case, and the 9FIVE sunglasses wrapped in eye-catching 24K gold.

Alongside the bundle’s release, Skullcandy also teamed up with Chicago native and G.O.O.D. Music rapper, Valee, as well as surfing royalty Coco Ho for exclusive content revolving around the Dope Gold capsule collection.

When it initially dropped, the collection instantly sold out, but if you head to Skullcandy.com, you can score yourself a pair while supplies last. The Dope Gold capsule collection looks expensive, but it won’t kill your bank account coming in at $99.99, making it the perfect gift for the audiophile in your family.

To get a detailed look at the Dope Gold capsule collection from Skullcandy, hit the gallery below.

Photo: Skullcandy

