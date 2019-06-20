CLOSE
Slay! 20 Times Black Women Invented The Color Pink

Posted June 20, 2019

It’s no secret that Black women are amazing.

We’re brilliant, beautiful, create trends and can do anything we put our minds to. We’re even so dope that even while we didn’t invent colors, when we rock them, we can make you believe that we did.

So to celebrate our divine power and ability to slay the heck out a pigmented hue, here are 20 times that Rihanna, Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Ciara and more famous sistas owned the color pink.

Slay! 20 Times Black Women Invented The Color Pink was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Rihanna

Rihanna Source:Getty

2. Former First Lady Michelle Obama

Former First Lady Michelle Obama Source:Getty

3. Beyonce

Beyonce Source:Getty

4. Zendaya

Zendaya Source:Getty

5. Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj Source:Getty

6. Joan Smalls

Joan Smalls Source:Getty

7. Justine Skye

Justine Skye Source:Getty

8. SZA

SZA Source:Getty

9. Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett Source:Getty

10. Danai Gurira

Danai Gurira Source:Getty

11. Danielle Brooks

Danielle Brooks Source:Getty

12. Lupita Nyong’o

Lupita Nyong'o Source:Getty

13. Viola Davis

Viola Davis Source:Getty

14. Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross Source:Getty

15. Karrueche Tran

Karrueche Tran Source:Getty

16. Zoe Saldana

Zoe Saldana Source:Getty

17. Ciara

Ciara Source:Getty

18. Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland Source:Getty

19. Cardi B

Cardi B Source:Getty

20. Solange Knowles

Solange Knowles Source:Getty
