Slay! Our Faves Shine At Essence’s Black Women In Hollywood Honors

On Thursday, March 1, Essence held it’s annual Black Women in Hollywood event in Los Angeles. This year, the honorees were “Girl’s Trip” Tiffany Haddish, “Black Panther’s” Danai Gurira, “Master of None’s” Lena Waithe and “Thor’s” Tessa Thompson.

From the looks of it, this luncheon was LIT with Black women in the industry showing up and out to support these four beautiful and talented actresses.

Here’s a peek at the event.