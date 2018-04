Beyonce TURNED Coachella out on Saturday!!!

The first Black woman to ever headline the coveted concert series blessed us mere mortals with a stunning performance that was #BlackGirlMagic meets HBCU homecoming…and we were LIVING! That, and she brought out Jay-Z, Solange and Destiny’s Child to help sing some of her classic songs in her 26-song set.

And of course, Twitter was here for it all!