Rapper & YG Affiliate Slim 400 Shot In Compton, Twitter Sends Up Prayers

With much of Southern California Hip-Hop fans still reeling from the senseless death of Nipsey Hussle, another rapper has been reported shot. Slim 400 was reportedly struck 10 times in Compton and is currently in critical but stable condition.

Rapper Slim 400 was just rushed to a Los Angeles Hospital after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

Law enforcement sources tell us they got a call around 8:30 PM Friday night for a male who had been shot in Compton. We’re told Slim was the victim, though it’s unclear exactly where he suffered the gunshot wounds.

Our sources say what led up to the shooting is currently unclear … though a black vehicle suspected to be involved in the incident was seen leaving the scene.

The outlet adds that Slim 400 has worked alongside YG and Sad Boy Loko for the track “Brusin” in times past. Some fans are noting how this must be especially difficult for YG after losing his Nipsey Hussle just months ago.

Reaction on Twitter to the news of the shooting has been ongoing. We’ve collected some of the responses below.

