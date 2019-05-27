Smash Mouth Warns Drake To Cool NBA Finals Sideline Antics, NBA Twitter Reacts

The Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors are heading towards the 2019 NBA Finals with a bit of mild controversy due to a famous neighbor of ours to the north. Smash Mouth, the veteran Bay Area band that first hit big two decades ago, tweeted out a warning to Drake and said that he’d better cool off his usual sideline antics.

“Yo @drake When the ball is in-play sit the FCK down! That aint gonna fly in Oakland! #GlorifiedMascot,” Read a tweet Sunday (May 26) from the band’s Twitter account with the Warriors, Raptors, NBA, and Warriors superfan E-40 tagged.

The band’s tweet got under the skin of NBA Twitter, Drake fans, and Raptors fans alike with all named going at the band. Smash Mouth’s account tweeted out a second tweet after outlets began reporting on their initial tweet, doubling down on their stances.

We’ve collected some of the responses below. The NBA Finals kick off on Thursday (May 30) at 9:30 PM EST.

I guess we struck a nerve. lol No threats, just observation. Respect the game, respect the players. When you have the honor of sitting courtside know your role and stop trying to affect the game. Otherwise you're a mascot. That's all folks! @AppleNews https://t.co/14SQMXZ8Dd — Smash Mouth (@smashmouth) May 27, 2019

Photo: Getty

