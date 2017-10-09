Sneak Peek: Tracee Ellis Ross Teams Up With JCPenney For A Clothing Line Where Everything Is Under $75.00

Posted October 9, 2017

Hello Beautiful

Get a sneak peek of Tracee Ellis Ross‘ collaboration with JCPenney. The Black-ish star has a line debuting with retailer this Fall and it’s going to be stylish, versatile, and affordable. Check out a sneak peek of the line, below.

