So-Called Writers Get Flamed For Talking About Blue Ivy’s NYE Photo, Offer Weak Apologies

A New Year Eve photo featuring Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion, and Blue Ivy hit the Internet airwaves and most people loved the fun moment for what it was. However, some took time out of their day to come at Blue Ivy’s looks, including two staffers for major publications, who have both since walked back their terrible takes.

The photo in question is a classic one, with Queen Bey sandwiched by her oldest child and Megan Thee Stallion, all mugging playfully for the camera in the black and white photo. While most people loved the photo, the hater brigade and keyboard koward crew were in unison in trying to talk down on Blue Ivy, who we must remind readers is only seven years old.

Among the din of stupidity that Twitter can inspire at times, a writer from Vanity Fair and Harper’s Bazaar web editor both made some of the meanest cracks ever and they were absolutely flamed by the masses for their so-called “jokes.”

Vanity Fair film critic K. Austin Collins tweeted, “”I have a feeling the jay z face genes are about to really hit Blue Ivy and I feel so sorry for her.”

Harper’s Bazaar web editor Violet Lucca wrote in reply to Collins’ tweet, “Or she’ll just get plastic surgery at 16 a la Kylie Jenner and we’ll all have to pretend that she always looked that way…I can’t allow myself to feel too sorry for the incredibly rich!”

Right.

As one can imagine, Collins, who appears to be Black in his Twitter avatar and Lucca, who appears to be a white woman, caught the wrath of the Beyhive faithful and others on the sideline as they should have. After some time, the staffers offered up a pair of paper-thin apologies realizing how they might have messed up their bag and social standing all for a little clout.

I’m sorry about the Blue Ivy tweet — bad joke, and black girls in particular deserve better. — k austin collins (@melvillmatic) January 2, 2020

I’m not playing the victim…sorry that I insulted Beyoncé’s daughter by suggesting that she might get plastic surgery some day, like many children of famous people do. — Violet Lucca (@unbuttonmyeyes) January 2, 2020

Not for nothing, Blue Ivy is a beautiful Black girl who just happens to have famous parents. Leave her alone. And to add, neither Collins or Lucca have any rights to come at anyone’s looks but we’ll leave the rest of our petty comments unsaid.

We’ve got the best of the flaming for viewing below.

—

Photo: Getty

So-Called Writers Get Flamed For Talking About Blue Ivy’s NYE Photo, Offer Weak Apologies was originally published on hiphopwired.com