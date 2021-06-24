Happy Birthday Solange: 20 Images Of Her Finest Moments In Fashion

CLOSE
Texas native Solange Knowles is a woman of many hats – and styles. The mother, singer, DJ, actress and fashion icon has carefully curated a look that is all her own through the years, and now, on her 35th birthday, we’re revisiting some of the fashion moments that mattered most.
Be it a high-end photoshoot, an impromptu selfie or an onstage performance, her style is definitely meant as a statement in itself. Take a look at some of Solange’s top fashion moments in this birthday gallery.
1. T Magazine ShootSource:Getty
2. Solange covers Harper’s BazaarSource:EA & FIFA 21
3. Harper’s Bazaar digital issueSource:Getty
4. Round The Way Chic
5. Queen Ish
6. Solange Knowles featured in Harper’s BazaarSource:Getty
7. The Family That Slays Together
8. L’Officiel Magazine CoverSource:Courtesy L'Officiel Magazine
9. New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty
10. Milan Fashion Week 2013Source:Getty
11. Wedding DaySource:Getty
12. Solange x Calvin KleinSource:Courtesy of Calvin Klein
13. Kate Moss PartySource:Getty
14. T MAGAZINESource:(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
15. Solange Knowles covers Harper’s Bazaar digital issueSource:Courtesy Harper's Bazaar
16. Work Before Play
17. Self(ie) Care
18. Life In Black & White
19. Solange performs at Saturday Night LiveSource:WENN
20. Solange Knowles covers Harper’s Bazaar digital issueSource:Courtesy Harper's Bazaar
