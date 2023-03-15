Jazmine Sullivan, Lil Wayne + More To Hit The Stage At Something In The Water 2023!

Something in the Water is back in Virginia Beach and this year’s line-up is fire!
Pharrell is bringing out all the stars to Virginia Beach April 28-30th for another awesome show! With the 2022 festival being in Washington, D.C. it’s good to have it back in VA! The 2023 show includes the beautiful Jazmine Sullivan, Lil Wayne, Wu-Tang Clan, Ayra Starr, Summer Walker and so many more!
No matter what genre of music you enjoy, this line-up has you covered. From R&B, Hip-Hop, Pop, Country, Latino, Alternative, there’s an artists for everyone! Checkout all the artist performing and a little sample of their music in the gallery below…
Make sure to get your tickets here while they last: GET SITW TICKETS HERE
