Soulja Boy Proposed To Nia Riley On The Finale Of ‘Mariage Bootcamp’ & The Internet Has Questions

If you’re a fan of Marriage Bootcamp: Hip Hop Edition, you were looking forward to the season finale, last night, just like we were. And more so looking forward to seeing which couple left the house together. To no surprise, B2k member Fizz and his pretend girlfriend Tiffany decided to go their separate ways, Lil Mo stayed with Karl Dargan (no surprise there) Tammy and Waka stayed together (well duh). But we were all waiting on the edge of our seats to see what would come of Nia and Soulja Boy’s situation. By the end of the episode, not only did they stay together, Big Draco popped the question. And Nia said yes.

Hmph. Odd since we’ve watched, in the last few weeks, Soulja Boy’s resurgence with the interview heard round the Internet. Then came the relationship with Blac Chyna, the social media-ship with a popular IG model. The women in his hotel room and the non stop antics. All of which don’t exactly ladder up to him being engaged.

Turns out, the on-again, off-again couple didn’t make it far past their stint in the house and Nia Riley took to the socialsphere to clean up some rumors.

“I’m not engaged. Obviously. I don’t even know where to start,” she tweeted. She also added, “This wasn’t filmed yesterday. We’re not together.”

Well the Internet has questions…

