93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

It’s officially spooky season and that means it’s time to be shaken in your boots and cuddled up with your boo! From gory, slashers, thrillers, and monsters there are a bunch of new scary movies to add to your list this Halloween season. Of course, Michael Myers never dies, and he’s making his way back around for Halloween Kills and after 29 years the Sanderson sisters are back with their brooms and sticks in Hocus Pocus 2.

With the duality of streaming and going to the theater, there are plenty of new movies to add to the creepy queue to binge all month long. If you’re down to be spooked and creeped out, check out the list of new scary movies to check out this season.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

DON’T MISS THE LATEST NEWS! JOIN OUR TEXT CLUB! TEXT ‘KYS’ TO 37890!

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

SEE ALSO:

Tis’ The Season To Snack: Limited Edition Items You Need To Try This Holiday Season

Prep for the Scary Season: Check Out Pinterest’s Top Trending Halloween Costume Ideas

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Halloween 2022: 10 New Spooky Movies To See This Halloween Season was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com