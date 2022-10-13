HomeMovies

Halloween 2022: 10 New Spooky Movies To See This Halloween Season

Late Night with Seth Meyers - Season 10

Source: NBC / Getty

 

It’s officially spooky season and that means it’s time to be shaken in your boots and cuddled up with your boo! From gory, slashers, thrillers, and monsters there are a bunch of new scary movies to add to your list this Halloween season. Of course, Michael Myers never dies, and he’s making his way back around for Halloween Kills and after 29 years the Sanderson sisters are back with their brooms and sticks in Hocus Pocus 2.

With the duality of streaming and going to the theater, there are plenty of new movies to add to the creepy queue to binge all month long. If you’re down to be spooked and creeped out, check out the list of new scary movies to check out this season.  

Halloween 2022: 10 New Spooky Movies To See This Halloween Season

1. Orphan: First Kill

In theaters and streaming only on Paramount+ 

2. Hocus Pocus 2

Streaming on Disney+ 

3. Halloween Ends

In theaters and streaming only on Peacock starting October 14. 

4. Smile

In theaters only 

5. Don’t Worry Darling

In theaters only 

6. Pearl

In theaters only 

7. Jeepers Creepers Reborn

8. Bodies Bodies Bodies

9. Grimcutty

Streaming on Hulu 

 

10. V/H/S/99

Streaming on Shudder October 20

