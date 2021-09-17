93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

SpotemGottem, a rapper from Jacksonville, Fla, is reportedly in critical condition after suffering gunshot wounds in a drive-by shooting in Miami. According to one outlet, the 19-year-old artist was reportedly shot five times but details are largely scant.

SpotemGottem, real name Nehemiah Lamar Harden, was recently in the news after he was arrested by U.S. Marshals who discovered him sleeping alongside an AK-47 assault rifle this past July in Miami Beach.

SayCheeseTV looks to be the main outlet to break the news with other larger publications picking the news up. While much isn’t known about the shooing or the actual nature of SpotemGottem’s condition, the shooting adds to a series of events that occurred over the summer and thrust the “Beat Box” star into what some may view as a type of unfavorable limelight.

An attorney for SpotemGottem recently had harsh words for the Dallas Police Department after he said that the authorities have falsely painted his client as a murder suspect and intend to file a lawsuit against the department.

As news of this case develops, we will return with updates. For now, check out the reactions from all sides in the playlist below.

UPDATE: TMZ shared in its reporting that they were able to obtain further information from SpotemGottem’s manager, Dee Phatboy, who says the rapper was a passenger in a vehicle when the shooting occurred. SpotemGottem was leaving a Miami recording studio when a car pulled beside the one he was riding in and fired off an automatic weapon. The driver of the car was struck in the hip, while SpotemGottem was shot twice in his legs. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Get well, SpotemGottem.

—

Photo: Getty

SpotemGottem Suffered Gunshot Wounds In Drive-By Shooting In Miami, Twitter Reacts was originally published on hiphopwired.com