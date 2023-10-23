The Real Game Begins: Check Out Netflix’s ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ First Look Photos & Trailer

Netflix’s “Squid Game: The Challenge” premieres this Fall on the streaming platform. The competition series follows the format of the popular 2021 thriller series that took over the Internet. Watch the trailer and check out first look photos from the series below.
“Squid Game: The Challenge” follows 456 people on their quest to obtain a life-altering reward of over $4.5 million. In the new trailer, there are a number of familiar “Squid Games” aesthetics from the staging to the huge doll that became the show’s mascot. The participants compete through a series of games inspired by the original show.
Let the real games begin. Though the games get serious, this isn’t a matter of life or death the way it’s portrayed in the original series.
The official series description below:
456 real players will enter the competition show in pursuit of a life-changing reward of USD $4.56 million. As they compete through a series of games inspired by the original show – plus surprising new additions – their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them.
These “Squid Game” enthusiasts are sure to: “Make friends, make enemies, and hopefully, make millions.”
From executive producers, Nicola Brown (The Garden), Tim Harcourt (Studio Lambert), John Hay (The Garden), Toni Ireland (Studio Lambert), Anna Kidd, Stephen Lambert (Studio Lambert), Louise Peet, Nia Yemoh (Studio Lambert), and Stephen Yemoh (Studio Lambert), “Squid Game: The Challenge” debuts globally on Netflix Nov. 22. There will be 10 episodes total and new episodes will premiere weekly through Dec. 6.
Watch the trailer below:
Check out first look photos of the series below:
