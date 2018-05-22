Aretha, Celine, Brandy…
With a career lasting over 2 decades, Brandy has proven time over time that no last name is necessary!
The Grammy Award winner grew up in front of the camera. A bonified triple-threat Brandy has found fame as a recording artist and an actress.
The frontrunner of shows like Moesha and The Game; and films like I Know What You Did Last Summer. Brandy’s even lent her talents to the critically-acclaimed Broadway musical, Chicago as the spirited Roxy Hart.
Take a look back at everyone’s favorite “It Girl” over the years in our latest Star Transformation!
Star Transformation: Brandy was originally published on kissrichmond.com
Star Transformation: Brandy
37 photos Launch gallery
1. 38th Annual Grammy Awards Nominations
1 of 37
2. The 50th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
2 of 37
3. Seventh Annual Billboard Music Awards – Press Room
3 of 37
4. Brandy Portrait Session
4 of 37
5. Brandy Portrait Session
5 of 37
6. The Tonight Show With Jay Leno – Season 7
6 of 37
7. ‘Hustle & Flow’ Premieres in Hollywood
7 of 37
8. MTV MOVIE AWARDS 1998 EVENING IN SANTA MONICA
8 of 37
9. Ron Galella Archive – File Photos 2011
9 of 37
10. The 50th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
10 of 37
11. Seventeen Magazine’s Summer 2001 party
11 of 37
12. The Tonight Show with Jay Leno – Season 13
12 of 37
13. Brandy during the MOBO Awards
13 of 37
14. The Tonight Show with Jay Leno – Season 10
14 of 37
15. The Tonight Show with Jay Leno
15 of 37
16. NBC Press Tour July 2006
16 of 37
17. Clive Davis And The Recording Academy’s 2012 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Richard Branson – Roaming Inside
17 of 37
18. Celebrity Sightings In New York City – April 11, 2012
18 of 37
19. 2012 Billboard Music Awards – Arrivals
19 of 37
20. 2012 BET Awards – Show
20 of 37
21. 2012 BET Awards – Press Room
21 of 37
22. Celebrity Sightings In New York City – October 17, 2012
22 of 37
23. Watch What Happens Live – Season 8
23 of 37
24. ‘VH1 Divas’ 2012 – Red Carpet
24 of 37
25. EIF Revlon Run/Walk For Women
25 of 37
26. ‘Verses And Flow’ Season 4 Taping Presented By TV One
26 of 37
27. Uptown Pre-Oscar Gala Honoring Lee Daniels
27 of 37
28. Los Angeles Opening Of ‘Michael Jackson THE IMMORTAL World Tour’
28 of 37
29. Sinlesslife Web And Jewelry Collection Launch Party
29 of 37
30. ‘Chicago’ Cast Photo Call
30 of 37
31. 2015 BET Awards – Cricket Green Lounge
31 of 37
32. The Paley Center For Media’s Tribute To African-American Achievements In Television
32 of 37
33. 2015 MBK Entertainment Holiday Concert & Party
33 of 37
34. Entertainment Lawyer Of The Year Awards Dinner
34 of 37
35. Bronner Brothers International Beauty Show – Day 1
35 of 37
36. Primary Wave 11th Annual Pre-GRAMMY Party – Arrivals
36 of 37
37. 2017 Atlanta Funkfest
37 of 37