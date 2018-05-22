Star Transformation: Brandy

Posted May 22, 2018

Aretha, Celine, Brandy…

With a career lasting over 2 decades, Brandy has proven time over time that no last name is necessary!

The Grammy Award winner grew up in front of the camera. A bonified triple-threat Brandy has found fame as a recording artist and an actress.

The frontrunner of shows like Moesha and The Game; and films like I Know What You Did Last Summer. Brandy’s even lent her talents to the critically-acclaimed Broadway musical, Chicago as the spirited Roxy Hart.

Take a look back at everyone’s favorite “It Girl” over the years in our latest Star Transformation!

