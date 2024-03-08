Listen Live

Stephen A. Smith Calls “B.S.” On Rumor He Had “Explosive Argument” With Pat McAfee, Social Media Reacts

Published on March 8, 2024

Stephen A. Smith Visits SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show'

Stephen A. Smith is always quick to comment on sports-related drama, so when a rumor about him dropped yesterday, he had something to say.

Yesterday, it was alleged that Smith and fellow ESPN show host Pat McAfee had gotten into an argument so heated that McAfee called Smith a “motherf-cker.”

The story originally appeared on the New York Post, where Ryan Glasspiegel reported that it all erupted over a project in the early stages. The First Take host’s Mr. SAS Productions will handle the project, but will eventually air on ESPN.

Now, both parties have come forward to deny the rumor, which also alleged that Smith had banned McAfee from appearing on First Take, where he routinely gave his opinion during the NFL season.

Smith emailed Glasspiegel an essay praising McAfee and noting that his major following has helped First Take’s ratings continue to rise.

“Pat McAfee and I have no issue and the notion that he’d be banned from ‘First Take’ is B.S. We are No. 1 and he has absolutely contributed to us remaining No. 1. McAfee was asked to come on each Tuesday through the Super Bowl and he did just that, kicking ass each time he came on the air,” Smith wrote.

“If McAfee wants to be on ‘First Take’ next season, he will be on ‘First Take.’ I love winners and McAFee has proven he wins — which helps ME win. I don’t know how many times I have to tell folks that he’s trail-blazed a path into a new era for so many of us. I’m grateful to have him as a part of my team and the ESPN Family. And I’m looking forward to having him on for years to come. I sincerely hope that I will not have to repeat myself on this nonsense again!”

McAfee provided a much more brief reply to the report, hoping that he’ll still be able to banter with Smith once the 2024-25 NFL season kicks off in September.

“I have nothing but love for Stephen A.,” McAfee said. “I think I’m still welcome on First Take? I was scheduled through football season to join on Tuesdays, hopefully next year that’ll happen as well.”

See how social media reacted to the alleged beef below.

