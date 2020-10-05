Still Sick: President Donald Trump’s Twitter Fingers Meltdown Has Folks Reacting

President Donald Trump, reportedly recovering from symptoms after being diagnosed with COVID-19, has returned to his favorite propaganda-spreading tool of Twitter Monday morning (Oct. 5). Via the social media network, the former business mogul urged his base to get out the vote and sowed more seeds of fear with an unfounded attack on the Democratic Party.

Trump, who has been hospitalized at the Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., defied the usual bedrest and quarantining that most doctors recommend over the weekend with a motorcade to acknowledge is supporters. Putting himself and his staff at risk, the irresistible photo-op moment from Trump underscored how seriously he isn’t taking the pandemic, as CNN reported.

From CNN:

“That should never have happened,” one current Secret Service agent who works on the presidential and first family detail said after Trump’s drive-by, adding that those agents who went along for the ride would now be required to quarantine.

“I mean, I wouldn’t want to be around them,” the agent said, expressing a view that multiple people at the Secret Service also voiced in the wake of Sunday’s appearance. “The frustration with how we’re treated when it comes to decisions on this illness goes back before this though. We’re not disposable.”

Another veteran Secret Service agent also expressed deep dismay at the Walter Reed ride, though was sympathetic for those around the President given the difficulty in pushing back on the commander-in-chief.

“You can’t say no,” the agent said.

Details regarding Trump’s treatment schedule and medical developments have been murky at best, haphazardly delivered at worst, but it wouldn’t be like Trump to allow a moment to gloat and display strength to casually slip by.

Early Monday, Trump went all in via his all-caps style of tweeting and unleashed a flurry of thoughts over the course of two hours.

“I’m voting for Donald Trump. My father is a Union Worker and his 401K has tripled under President Trump.” USA Voter. @foxandfriends Thank you, and remember that the Stock Market is getting ready to break its all time high. NEXT YEAR WILL BE THE BEST EVER. VOTE, VOTE, VOTE!!!!!” read the first of the string of tweets.

“IF YOU WANT A MASSIVE TAX INCREASE, THE BIGGEST IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY (AND ONE THAT WILL SHUT OUR ECONOMY AND JOBS DOWN), VOTE DEMOCRAT!!!” Trump added in a dig at the Democratic Party.

After stating that Virginians are at risk of losing their Second Amendment rights, using that as a campaign point for folks in the state to elect him thus protecting those rights, Trump went on a series of one-liner tweets that he believes his base clearly cares about.

The tweetstorm has some on Twitter jokingly assuming that President Trump is suffering from so-called “roid rage” after steroids were given to him to treat his condition.

While that isn’t a typical side effect of treatment for lung conditions when steroids are applied, that didn’t stop the jokes from flying. We’ve got the best of them below.

Photo: WENN

