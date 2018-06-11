See Brandy perform live at Stone Soul in Richmond.
Stone Soul 2018: Brandy Still Has That Girl Next Door Flavor [PHOTOS] was originally published on kissrichmond.com
Stone Soul 2018: Brandy Still Has That Girl Next Door Flavor [PHOTOS]
18 photos Launch gallery
1. Stone Soul 2018 — Brandy
1 of 18
2. Stone Soul 2018 — Brandy
2 of 18
3. Stone Soul 2018 — Brandy
3 of 18
4. Stone Soul 2018 — Brandy
4 of 18
5. Stone Soul 2018 — Brandy
5 of 18
6. Stone Soul 2018 — Brandy
6 of 18
7. Stone Soul 2018 — Brandy
7 of 18
8. Stone Soul 2018 — Brandy
8 of 18
9. Stone Soul 2018 — Brandy
9 of 18
10. Stone Soul 2018 — Brandy
10 of 18
11. Stone Soul 2018 — Brandy
11 of 18
12. Stone Soul 2018 — Brandy
12 of 18
13. Stone Soul 2018 — Brandy
13 of 18
14. Stone Soul 2018 — Brandy
14 of 18
15. Stone Soul 2018 — Brandy
15 of 18
16. Stone Soul 2018 — Brandy
16 of 18
17. Stone Soul 2018 — Brandy
17 of 18
18. Stone Soul 2018 — Brandy
18 of 18