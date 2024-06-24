Stone Soul 2024: Our Favorite Moments

If you missed Stone Soul 2024.. wow! We took it back to the island and it was well worth the wait.

From amazing food, ice cold drinks and desserts and a packed crowd that came to experience live performances from Juvenile, Trina, Tamar Braxton, WanMor, Kim Burrell, The Backyard Band and so many more we have so many great memories to share!

Onstage, the artists rocked out with their favorite artists and our radio fam. Backstage, the party didn’t stop as we did Fit Checks with the acts, enjoyed a catered menu and sat down for exclusive interviews.

We couldn’t have done it without our amazing sponsors, vendors, Radio ONE Team and of course.. The 804. The event kicked off at 2pm with a stacked line outside the venue and went well on into the night. This year’s headliner, Juvenile, performed many of his classics with a live band and even threw in some legendary hits from his fellow Cash Money brothers. The rap icon also hinted that a new Hot Boy album was on the way.

Scroll down for more highlights from Stone Soul 2024!

