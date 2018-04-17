Stoner SZN: All The Songs You Need On Your 420 Playlist

20. “Hands On The Wheel”- Schoolboy Q ft. A$AP Rocky
21. “Stoner” Young Thug
22. “Elevator Musik” – Curren$y
23. “How High”- Redman and Method Man
24. “Roll It Up, Light It Up, Smoke It Up” – Cypress Hill
Tis’ the season to meet up with your stoner friends, grab your favorite munchies and honor the miracle that is marijuana.
420 is the one day of the year where even if you don’t indulge in weed often, you feel obligated to partake in the weed-ivities. Besides, you can’t miss out on celebrating the highest holiday.
In honor of the annual herbal event, check out these pot inspired tracks that you must have on your 420 playlist.