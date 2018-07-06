The Valentino Fall/Winter 2018/2019 Haute Couture Runway at Paris Fashion Week was absolutely breathtaking. Models stunned on the runway wearing floral headpieces and colorful flowing garments. The makeup was beautiful, with blue eyeliner being the focus on the eyes. The show even led to the founder of the House, Valentino himself, being moved to tears. Wow! Click through our gallery and see all the melanin that strutted down the runway in these haute couture pieces.
Stop Everything You Are Doing And Check Out All The Black Beauty That Walked The Runway At The Valentino Show was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
