Slay sistas! Slay!

Strike A Pose! 17 Of The Most Iconic Black ‘Vogue’ Covers was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Strike A Pose Sistas Source:Annie Leibovitz, for Vogue magazine In honor of Beyonce’s recent Vogue cover, we wanted to revisit past covers of Black women that set a precedent. From Serena to Oprah to Rihanna, here’s a taste of our iconic faves.

5. Lupita Nyong’o Lupita Nyongo for Vogue 😍! Africa on the Rise! 🌍🇰🇪 #Kenya #kenyan #vybeafrica #lupita #vogue #lupitavogue #africanwomen A post shared by Vybe Africa (@vybeafrica) on Sep 17, 2016 at 6:55am PDT It’s clear that Lupita has been a muse to Vogue’s EIC Anna Wintour since she hit the “12 Years A Slave” red carpet. This is probably why the Oscar winner has four covers under her belt, but it’s her third one, the October 2017 issue, that has me in my feelings.

6. Oprah Winfrey Oprah Winfrey by Steven Meisel on the cover of US Vogue, 1998. pic.twitter.com/tq5BYjS9pj — 🕊 (@90swomen) April 1, 2017 While few Black models have rocked Vogue covers in the past, in 1998, Oprah became the African-American screen star to be featured on its October issue. And man did she kill it!

8. Jourdan Dunn Vogue Brasil February 2016 👊🏾✊🏾👊🏾 Shot by @zee_nunes Styled by @pedrosales_1 H&M by @silviogiorgio A post shared by Jourdan Dunn (@jourdandunn) on Jan 23, 2016 at 6:28am PST While Jourdan Dunn normally rocks straight hair, she went all the way natural for two Vogue Brazil covers in 2017. Power to the people!

9. Halle Berry Happy Birthday to the beautiful Halle Berry. The 1st Black actress to cover Vogues September issue. pic.twitter.com/ZoQtTbsatL — Realest Nigga in Da Room (@MyHoneySoSweet) August 14, 2015 Before Beyonce rocked two September Vogue issues, there was Halle Berry, who became the first Black woman to do so in history. Here’s her 2010 groundbreaking milestone. We love the bob!

10. Naomi Campbell #FBF #BABYOMI FOR THE CULTURE!! 1988 FIRST TIME EVER DIVERSITY HIT FRENCH VOGUE HAVE WE PROGRESSED ? 🖤🖤🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/vo7JdjQC2j — Naomi Campbell (@NaomiCampbell) August 3, 2018 Naomi Campbell has had countless Vogue covers during her illustrious career, but her first-ever French Vogue cover in 1988, was the first time the fashion bible ever boasted a woman of color.

13. Beverly Johnson Feeling honored & humbled that my Vogue Cover is exhibited @GettyMuseum #100YearsofIconicStyle #VogueMagazine #disruptaging #blackmodel #supermodel #fashion #beauty #drwendyrobertsyouthbooster #francescoscavullo #fashionphotographers #blackgirlmagic #blackgirlsrock #beverlyjohnson A post shared by BEVERLY JOHNSON (@iambeverlyjohnson) on Aug 3, 2018 at 2:44pm PDT Before anyone on this list became a Vogue cover girl, supermodel Beverly Johnson was the first of all-time. Her 1974 cover slowly opened the doors for others like her to grace the coveted publication.

14. Liya Kebede, Sessilee Lopez, Jourdan Dunn and Naomi Campbell The Black Issue of Vogue Italia featured four covers: Liya Kebede, Sessilee Lopez, Jourdan Dunn, and Naomi Campbell pic.twitter.com/mxypdpvtfr — August 23rd (@AdamantxYves) February 8, 2016 These four women made magazine history back in 2008, when they each graced their own Italian Vogue cover for the first-ever “all black” issue. And yes, the issue was a hit, with Vogue having to print tens of thousands of extra copies worldwide to make sure everyone that wanted a copy had one.

16. Jennifer Hudson Before Rihanna and before Beyonce, Jennifer Hudson would be the first Black singer to get a Vogue cover in March 2007. She was the third Black female celebrity after Oprah and Halle Berry. pic.twitter.com/3wJr3GpyeJ — i twote what i twote (@MikelleStreet) May 17, 2018 While Oprah was the first Black actress to cover Vogue, in March 2007, Jennifer Hudson became the first Black singer to achieve that feat. Not to mention, she won an Oscar that year too.