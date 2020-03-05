Summer Walker Getting Slammed After Racially Insensitive Post About The Coronavirus

Easy Money Typer

Sounds like Summer Walker, who sang on a song that she needs some d***, some love, and a hug is in need of some common sense and sensitivity training. The self-proclaimed “empath” is definitely feeling the vitriol coming her way after posting a racially insensitive post regarding the coronavirus on Instagram.

The highly-infectious and, in some cases, very deadly disease has the world shook at the moment and some people acting a whole damn fool as well. The virus which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan is not only raising fear levels but bringing out racism specifically targeted at Asian people, which could be just as dangerous as spreading misinformation. Case in point, we shift our attention to one Summer Walker.

I’m dead @ summer walker’s outfit n the airport 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/O4ZZpcVJlF — Reguluh Deguluh (@TashurRaquel) February 28, 2020

The singer who is very open about her battle with social anxiety and usually keeps to herself is catching a good amount of flack on Twitter for sharing an insanely racially insensitive post. The video in question claims to show Chinese people spreading the coronavirus on purpose, but the problem is the video is 2-years-old.

Some followers hopped in her comment section, calling her out for sharing the video, and she initially defended sharing it before throwing bleach on her IG feed and deleting every single post on it. She did refer her followers to another IG page with the handle @galactawhore if they need their fix of seeing photos of her and her new nose.

She still is getting her surgically enhanced cheeks handed to her on Twitter, with some of her most loyal fans finding it very hard to defend her with this latest social media snafu. We just hope Summer learns from this and doesn’t double-down further on sharing racist material. You can peep all the well-deserved criticism in the gallery below.

