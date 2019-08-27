From the moment Missy Elliott debuted on the scene with finger waves and the iconic inflatable suit, she’s been a trendsetter and pioneer for creativity. Her looks and vision changed the way music videos were created and she infused a new flavor into the music industry.
EXCLUSIVE: We Got All The Details On The Beauty Beats In Missy Elliott’s Throw It Back Music Video
Missy continues to challenge creative norms with her unparalleled style. Whether she’s rocking the spray painted face of the late Aaliyah or a custom Adidas track suit, Missy always puts her best fashion foot forward.
Keep scrolling for her fashion through the years.
Supa Dupa Fly: Missy Elliott’s Trendsetting Fashion Through The Years was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Missy ElliottSource:Getty
Missy Elliott backstage at the 41st Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angelels. Photo by Scott Gries/ImageDirect. missy elliott
2. Missy ElliottSource:Getty
Missy Elliot performs at Lilith Fair at Jones Beach, New York, New York, July 16, 1998. (Photo by Steve Eichner/Getty Images) missy elliott
3. Missy ElliottSource:Getty
(MANDATORY CREDIT Ebet Roberts/Getty Images) UNITED STATES – JANUARY 01: Photo of Missy ELLIOT (Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns) missy elliott
4. Missy ElliottSource:Getty
Missy Elliott during 1997 MTV Europe Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc) missy elliott
5. Missy ElliottSource:Getty
UNSPECIFIED – JUNE 01: Photo of Missy Elliott (Photo by Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives missy elliott
6. Missy ElliottSource:Getty
Missy Elliott during The 1999 Source Hip-Hop Music Awards at The Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) missy elliott
7. Missy ElliottSource:Getty
Missy Elliot at the Southern California School of Music in Los Angeles, California (Photo by Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) missy elliott
8. Missy ElliottSource:Getty
Missy Elliot (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) missy elliott
9. Missy ElliottSource:Getty
UNITED STATES – CIRCA 2001: Missy Elliott arrives at Lincoln Center for the MTV Music Video Awards wearing a jacket bearing the image of late singer Aaliyah on the back. (Photo by Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images) missy elliott
10. Missy ElliottSource:Getty
E365526 07: Missy Elliott poses for photos backstage at the 14th Annual Soul Train Music Awards March 4, 2000 in Los Angeles, Ca. (Photo by Brenda Chase) missy elliott
11. Missy ElliottSource:Getty
THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JAY LENO — Episode 1663 — Pictured: Musical guest Missy Elliott performing on August 13, 1999 — (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) missy elliott
12. Missy ElliottSource:Getty
Missy Elliott during American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc) missy elliott
13. Missy ElliottSource:Getty
Missy Elliott on stage during a special week of hip hop on TRL at the MTV studios in New York City. 5/3/01 Photo by Scott Gries/ImageDirect ***EXCLUSIVE*** missy elliott
14. Missy ElliottSource:Getty
Missy Elliott during “MTV Icon: Janet Jackson” at Sony Studios in Culver City, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage) missy elliott
15. Missy ElliottSource:Getty
Missy Elliott during 2001 MTV Video Music Awards – Show at The Metropolitan Opera House at Lincoln Center in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage) missy elliott
16. Missy ElliottSource:Getty
Missy Elliot poses backstage at the 2001 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage) missy elliott
17. Missy ElliottSource:Getty
Missy Elliott during The 2nd Annual BET Awards – Arrivals at The Kodak Theater in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage) missy elliott