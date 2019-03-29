Sustainable Fashion Brand Arvin Goods Teams Up With Czarface [Photos]

Hip-Hop collective Czarface, comprised of Wu-Tang Clan’s Inspectah Deck, and duo 7L & Esoteric, have been churning up comic book-inspired projects for years now. The latest project, Czarface Meets Ghostface, features Tony Starks and the crew is collaborating with sustainable fashion brand Arvin Goods for some fresh pieces you need to add to your collection.

Arvin Goods has a simple mission of being the only basics brand that promotes sustainability overall. Each product from Arvin is made using what’s called “closed-loop” production practices, which essentially means each basic is constructed with donated or recycled materials with low impact on water supplies while also doing away with toxic dyes and waste, doing so at a very fair price point at that.

In their joint venture with Czarface, who dropped their latest music project on Feb. 15, the crew now has a line of sustainable socks. This goes hand in hand with SZA, who had a sustainable merch line and Jaden Smith, who employs the use of sustainable denim with G-Star Raw. This new angle in pairing celebrities with environmentally-conscious products could go a long way in promoting the value of the sustainability movement.

The “Czarvin” collaboration features three styles of socks, which with varying Czarface graphics and available in red, black and white. Learn more about the collection and how to cop your own by following this link, and then check out our gallery of the goods below.

