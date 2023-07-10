Here’s What You Need To Know On Monday, July 10th, 2023
Sybil’s Birthday ShoutOuts
Sofia Vergara, 51 (Modern Family)
Angus Cloud, 25 (Euphoria)
Chiwetal Ojiofor, 46
Jessica Simpson, 43
Kulture Cephus, 5 (Cardi B & Offset’s daughter)
Ryan Curry, 8 (Stephen & Ayesha Curry’s daughter)
Adrien Grenier, 47 (Vincent Chase on Entourage)
Antonio Brown, 35
Mavis Staples, 84
Arthur Ashe would have been 80 (Tennis star died in 1993)
The post Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Another Violent Weekend, What To Do About the Supreme Court?, Jarveon Hudspeth Laid To Rest appeared first on Black America Web.
Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Another Violent Weekend, What To Do About the Supreme Court?, Jarveon Hudspeth Laid To Rest was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
1. Another Violent Weekend on America’s StreetsSource:Getty
Another Violent Weekend on America’s Streets
What You Need to Know:
A gunman was taken into custody following a deadly shooting rampage across two New York City boroughs Saturday. Police report a 25-year-old man opened fire five separate times while driving a scooter.
The New York Police Department reports the initial call was received around 11 AM about a man shot in the shoulder while on a Brooklyn street. A second call came in about twenty minutes later, about an 86-year-old man shot in the back. The senior was rushed to a hospital where he died.
2. What To Do About the Supreme Court?Source:Getty
What To Do About the Supreme Court?
What You Need to Know:
Following the most recent decisions handed down by conservative justices, talk about efforts is underway to bring about some changes to the United States Supreme Court. Among the suggestions, are ways that President Biden might work around court decisions that stripped the chief executive of any authority to reduce or remove student loan debt.
U.S. Senator Richard Durbin (D-IL), chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, says upon the Senate’s return to work this week, to the consternation of Chief Justice John Roberts, his panel will vote on ethics reforms for the Supreme Court. This idea was born in the wake of reports about the actions of Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito. Among the news reports, the conservative justices went on expensive trips at the expense of prominent donors.
3. What’s Your Glaucoma Risk?Source:Getty
What You Need to Know:
Glaucoma is caused when your eyes can’t maintain an appropriate balance between the amount of internal fluid produced by the eye and the amount of fluid that drains away. Think of your eye as a football: It requires air pressure to maintain its shape and to maintain its round shape and ability to see. But a malfunction of internal eye structures that regulate intraocular pressure can cause pressure in the eye to rise extremely high, causing glaucoma.
Unlike a football, however, pressure in your eye can’t be relieved by deflating. Instead, high eye pressures keep building until optic nerve fibers are permanently damaged and peripheral vision is lost.
4. Jarveon Hudspeth Laid to Rest Without Answers About His Fatal Shooting By an OfficerSource:Getty
Jarveon Hudspeth Laid to Rest Without Answers About His Fatal Shooting By an Officer
WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY COY MALONE
What You Need to Know:
Jarveon Hudspeth, a 21-year-old Black man, was stopped by a Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) deputy in Raleigh, Tennessee on June 24. According to police reports, Hudspeth attempted to flee and dragged the deputy for 100 yards — during which the deputy ended up firing a single, fatal shot. The deputy was taken to the hospital in critical condition after the altercation.
At a news conference on June 29, Charlotte Haggett, Hudspeth’s mother, said the family had not been contacted by the Sheriff’s Office to be informed about her son’s death. Through tears, Haggett said, “…Only thing that I’ve heard about my son is about the criminal activity. My son was never into anything criminal. Is it a crime for my son to be in a flashy car?… He didn’t hang in gangs…He didn’t hang out in clubs… Some people thought that he was a square bear because he didn’t do anything.”
5. DisciplesSource:Getty
Disciples
WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY WILLIE MCIVER
What You Need to Know:
A DISCIPLE in the realm of Christianity is a person who has been baptized and follows the teachings and life of Jesus and whose goal is to be more and more like Him to the point that the disciple looks up to Him as…THE MASTER.
Can anyone be a disciple? Nope. According to Luke 14:33, Jesus says, “…and anyone who does not carry his cross and follow me cannot be my disciple.” You have to be called by Jesus to be a disciple. In Mathew 28:19-20 He calls out and instructs 12 men to be disciples. “Go, and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you”, says Jesus.
-
Tyler, The Creator's Cutest Dog Contest [VOTE HERE]
-
Keke Palmer Baby Daddy Darius 2 Last Names Is Catching “This You?” Slander After Shaming Tweet
-
VIDEOS: 4th Of July Gone Wrong
-
DC Young Fly Says God & His Children Are Keeping Him Positive In Wake Of Jacky Oh’s Passing
-
Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contestant “Glizzy Lizzy” Has Twitter In Shambles
-
Now Casting: Married At First Sight Season 18 in Chicago [APPLY HERE]
-
Nicki Minaj Gives Us A Photo Dump... Of Her DUMP [Photos]
-
Nails Or Nah? Drake Challenges Masculinity With New Pink Polish Manicure