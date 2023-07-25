Sybil’s Birthday Shout Outs

Iman Abdulmajid (model, actress, entrepreneur), 68

Verdine White (Earth, Wind & Fire), 72

Wendy Raquel Robinson, 56

Jackie Christie (Basketball Wives), 54

Ladybug Mecca (Digable Planets), 50

Bryce Young, 22

Meg Donnelly, (Disney) 23

Matt LeBlanc (Friends), 56

Emmett Till, would have been 82

Remembering:

Emmett Till (1941-1955)

Walter Payton (1954-1999)

Bobbi Kristina (1993-2015)

Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Biden Recognizes True Black History and More! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Biden Administration Recognizes True Black History Source:Getty Biden Administration Recognizes True Black History What You Need to Know: President Joe Biden will sign a proclamation Tuesday, establishing a national monument at three locations, honoring Emmett Till and his mother, Mrs. Mamie Till Mobley, on what would have been Emmett’s 82nd birthday. Emmett Till was 14 years old when he was abducted from his uncle’s Mississippi home, tortured, and killed. He was falsely accused of touching a White woman working as a clerk in her husband’s store in 1955. The woman, identified as Carolyn Bryant, later recanted the accusation. After his August 1955 death, Mrs. Till Mobley worked to keep Emmett’s story alive. Both mother and son are credited as catalysts for the Civil Rights movement. Their national monument will be located at three sites, one in Chicago and two sites in Mississippi.

2. New York City’s Journey to Reparations and Health Equity Source:Getty New York City’s Journey to Reparations and Health Equity WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY What You Need to Know: The administration of Mayor Eric Adams in New York City is advocating for federal reparations to address health and wealth disparities among Black New Yorkers. This proposal is outlined in a report titled Analyzing the Racial Wealth Gap and Implications for Health Equity, jointly produced by the city’s Department of Health and the Federal Reserve Bank. The report aims to provide closure for historical federal, state, and local policies that have contributed to the lack of equitable access to wealth and wealth-building opportunities for Black Americans. The Health Commissioner, Dr. Ashwin Vasan, and his team have put forward three key recommendations: a new approach to public health policy, improved data collection on wealth and health outcomes, and increased community involvement in healthcare decisions.

3. Stroke Risk Doubles for African Americans Who Smoke Source:Kidd Nation Stroke Risk Doubles for African Americans Who Smoke What You Need to Know: Stroke risk more than doubles for African Americans who smoke compared to their nonsmoking peers, according to a new study. “That risk becomes higher as the number of cigarettes smoked per day increases. The more you smoke, the more you stroke,” lead author Adebamike Oshunbade said in a news release. He is a postdoctoral research fellow at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson and a fellow at the American Heart Association’s Tobacco Regulation and Addiction Center. Researchers reviewed more than a decade of data from participants in the Jackson Heart Study, the largest in the U.S. assessing cardiovascular risk factors among African Americans. It included 5,306 participants ages 21 to 84.

4. Florida Now Teaching That Slavery Benefited Black People Source:Getty Florida Now Teaching That Slavery Benefited Black People WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY COY MALONE What You Need to Know: The State of Florida will now teach students that Black people benefited from slavery because it taught them useful skills. The Florida State Board of Education’s new standards for African American history is part of a 216-page document about the state’s 2023 standards in social studies, posted by the Florida Department of Education. Per the document, “Instruction includes acts of violence perpetrated against and by African Americans but is not limited to 1906 Atlanta Race Riot, 1919 Washington, D.C. Race Riot, 1920 Ocoee Massacre, 1921 Tulsa Massacre, and the 1923 Rosewood Massacre.” The Florida Education Association, a teachers’ union representing about 150,000 teachers, called the new standards “a disservice to Florida’s students and are a big step backward for a state that has required teaching African American history since 1994.”