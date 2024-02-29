Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Black Man Found Hanging, Government Shutdown, & More was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. This Game of Kicking the Can is Getting Old Source:Getty This Game of Kicking the Can is Getting Old What You Need to Know: Congressional leaders struck a deal Wednesday afternoon on some of the appropriations bills funding the federal government, along with a short-term stopgap measure that would extend government funding and prevent a partial shutdown just ahead of a Friday night deadline. The agreement would continue to extend funding to six agencies including the departments of Housing and Urban Development Transportation and Veterans Affairs with a one-week delay, to March 8. This will also extend the shutdown deadline for other agencies including the Department of Justice and Homeland Security through March 22. The latest acts of kicking the funding cans down the road followed a meeting called by President Biden to the White House, attended by Vice President Harris and U.S. House and Senate Leaders to focus on government funding ahead of what was the deadline of Friday night.

2. Executive Order 0101 Stops the Sell of Data Source:Getty Executive Order 0101 Stops the Sell of Data WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY What You Need to Know: President Biden has issued an Executive Order to safeguard Americans’ personal information from exploitation by adversarial nations. The order, hailed as one of the most substantial executive actions in this realm, empowers the Attorney General to prevent large-scale sales of Americans’ personal data to countries of concern like China and Russia. The Executive Order places a spotlight on protecting Americans’ most sensitive information, encompassing genomic data, biometrics, personal health records, geolocation data, financial information, and certain forms of personally identifiable data. The urgency of such protection arises from the potential exploitation of this data by malicious actors, including foreign intelligence services, to track individuals, intrude into their private lives, and facilitate various forms of cyber threats such as scams and blackmail.

3. What Should Your Child Drink? Source:Getty What Should Your Child Drink? What You Need to Know: Parents confused about what exactly their young children should be drinking just got help from several large health organizations, which have issued a common set of recommendations. Breast milk or formula, plain cow’s milk and water are encouraged; sweetened drinks—including most plant-based milks—are not. Individual organizations have made recommendations about beverages before, but often not in a comprehensive way for this age group, said Dr. Stephen Daniels, chairman of the Department of Pediatrics at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. He led a panel that united experts from the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Heart Association. (READ MORE)

4. Odd Details Surrounding Black Man Found Hanging in North Georgia Forest Source:Getty Odd Details Surrounding Black Man Found Hanging in North Georgia Forest

WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY COY MALONE What You Need to Know: A hiker found the body of 29-year-old Trevonte Jamal Shubert-Helton on a North Georgia trail near High Shoals Falls in the Swallow Creek Wildlife Management Area on February 21. Shubert-Helton, who is Black, was hanging from a tree. After the hiker reported this to the Towns County Sheriff’s Office, local authorities and the Georgia Natural Department of Resources called in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) to assist in the investigation. The GBI is still awaiting the autopsy results. In a press release, GBI investigators said that Shubert-Helton’s death appears to be an isolated incident and that he was by himself at the wildlife management area. Shubert-Helton was from Sautee Natahoochee, about 20 miles south of Towns County. The Swallow Wildlife Management Area is a 19,000-acre property located in the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest, where visitors can hike, camp, fish, and hunt on the property.