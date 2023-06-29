Sybil’s Birthday Shout Outs

Sybil Wilkes 'What You Need To Know:' President Hits Campaign Trail, Independent State Legislature Theory

1. President Hits Campaign Trail-Presents “Bidenomics” to Chicago Source:Getty President Hits Campaign Trail-Presents “Bidenomics” to Chicago What You Need to Know: President Biden hit the campaign trail Wednesday to present and perhaps remind Chicago voters about his economic successes via what the president and many supporters are now calling, “Bidenomics.” Pointing to the Republican plan of “Trickle Down Economics,” which Mr. Biden pointed out, often ends in failure for the middle class of this country. He described the end results, which included adding trillions of dollars to the national deficit, and “stripped the dignity, pride, and hope of the middle class.”

2. The Death of the Independent State Legislature Theory Source:Getty The Death of the Independent State Legislature Theory WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY What You Need to Know: In a major election-law decision, the Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that although the Constitution gives state legislatures the power to regulate federal elections, state courts can supervise the legislature’s exercise of that power. By a vote of 6-3, the court rejected the so-called “independent state legislature theory,” holding that the North Carolina Supreme Court did not violate the Constitution when it set aside a congressional map adopted by the state’s legislature. Republican-controlled legislatures have been doing everything in their power to control every facet of state and federal elections, empowered by Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen. Their pursuits include shuffling election boards into Republican hands, gerrymandering district maps, and attempting to seize power over elections in local courts.

3. My hATTR Amyloidosis Story: A Diagnosis Leads to Advocacy Source:Getty What You Need to Know: Jean Williams, 65, has been seeing the same primary care physician for years. Perhaps this familiarity afforded her the ease with which to openly discuss her care. A veteran traveler, Jean had experienced symptoms of hereditary ATTR (hATTR) amyloidosis, a rare disease characterized by the buildup of misfolded transthyretin proteins (known as amyloid deposits) in the body, for a long time. The symptoms of hATTR amyloidosis can vary widely and affect several parts of the body, including the peripheral nervous system, cardiac system, and autonomic nervous system. After learning that hATTR amyloidosis is passed down through families, the sisters put their heads together and realized they both shared symptoms with their late mother, who passed away 20 years ago, in 2000. (READ MORE)