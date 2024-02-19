Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Trump & Sons Fined was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Trumps Fined Hundreds of Millions in NY Fraud Case Source:Getty Trumps Fined Hundreds of Millions in NY Fraud Case 3 MINUTE READ What You Need to Know: The penalty phase of the Donald Trump business fraud case came to a close Friday. In a 92-page ruling, Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Donald Trump to pay $355 million plus interest, an estimated $100 million. His sons, Donald Jr. and Eric Trump, were fined more than $4 million each. During the trial of the case brought by New Attorney General Letitia James, Donald Trump was found to have illegally profited from “habitually inflating the value” of his real estate holdings in order to obtain loans at favorable interest rates. In addition to the monetary fines, the former President was barred from running his own or any other business for three years and his sons barred for two years. They cannot borrow money from any bank licensed in New York state for three years.

2. Election Interference Defendants Seek to Discredit Fulton County DA Source:Getty . Election Interference Defendants Seek to Discredit Fulton County DA 3 MINUTE READ What You Need to Know: The trial to disqualify Fulton County (GA) District Attorney Fani Willis from the election interference case brought against Donald Trump and 14 others continued with a second day of testimony Friday in the courtroom of Judge Scott McAfee. Trump White House aide and co-defendant Michael Roman filed a motion in January to remove the DA’s office from trying the election interference case because of an alleged romantic relationship between DA Willis and Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade. During the first day of testimony, a romantic relationship was established, but the timing or timeline was in question after, as the Associated Press reported, “Robin Yeartie, a former friend and co-worker of Willis, testified earlier Thursday that she saw Willis and Wade hugging and kissing before he was hired as special prosecutor in November 2021. Wade and Willis both testified that they didn’t start dating until 2022, and that their relationship ended months ago.” During his testimony, Nathan Wade was clear to point out there was no conflict of interest, or mixing of public and private lives, referring to Ms. Willis and himself as “private people.” He added, “There is nothing secret or salacious about having a private life. Nothing.”

3. Carl Weathers Died of Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease: What is ASCVD? Source:Getty Carl Weathers Died of Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease: What is ASCVD? 2 MINUTE READ What You Need to Know: Carl Weathers, the multifaceted athlete and actor, succumbed to atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) on February 1. The “Rocky,” film franchise would not be the same without Weather’s iconic character, Apollo Creed. As we mourn the loss of Carl Weathers, let us also take the time to understand ASCVD and the preventative measures that we can take. What is ASCVD?

ASCVD is a form of cardiovascular disease (CVD), referring to health conditions affecting the heart and blood vessels. According to the American Heart Association, between 2017 to 2020, approximately 58.9% of Black men had some form of cardiovascular disease (CVD), this makes our community the most prevalent regarding CVD mortality rates.

4. We Were Misnamed Black, Colored, And Negro. The Moorish Science Temple of America Explains Why Source:Getty We Were Misnamed Black, Colored, And Negro. The Moorish Science Temple of America Explains Why WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY COY MALONE 3 MINUTE READ What You Need to Know: The Moorish Science Temple of America was established in Newark, New Jersey in 1913 by Noble Prophet Drew Ali to uplift our community, recognize our greatness, and do away with the names (or misnames) Black, Colored, and Negro, because we are decedents of Africa and American citizens. The name Moorish-American establishes our identity and nationality in America, which was taken away by slave owners, followed by a system of oppression that still exists today. Noble Drew Ali, born on January 8, 1886 in North Carolina, founded the Moorish Science Temple of America by 1913 in Newark, New Jersey, and was legally incorporated as a civic organization on November 29, 1926. The Moorish Science Temple was founded on the principles of love, peace, truth, freedom, and justice, and based its teachings on the Muslim faith, with teachings and honor to Jesus (who is also known as Justice). He brought forth these teachings to raise our perception of ourselves as we raise the perceptions others made for us.