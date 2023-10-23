Miguel, 38

Martin Luther King III, 66

LaVar Ball, 56

Dianne Reeves (Jazz singer), 67

Pelé (soccer player, Passed Away December 29, 2022), 83

Asahd Khaled, 7 (DJ Khaled’s son)

Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’Rollin’ Bones in Georgia Racketeering Case and More was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Rollin’ Bones in Georgia Racketeering Case Source:Getty Rollin’ Bones in Georgia Racketeering Case What You Need to Know: Kenneth Chesebro, the man described as “the Architect of the Fake Elector Scheme” that sought to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, was the third co-defendant to make a plea agreement in the case brought by Fulton County, GA District Attorney Fani Willis. This fake elector plot provided the blue prints for several fake elector schemes in states across the country. Chesebro was the third co-defendant to make a plea agreement in advance of their case going to trial.

2. A Real-Life House of Cards Source:Getty A Real-Life House of Cards What You Need to Know: Almost three weeks after the U.S. House had its last fully functioning Speaker, members return to work Monday to what most are calling chaos and confusion. After the Republican Caucus put the brakes on Congressman Jim Jordan (Ohio) after three failed attempts to win the Speakership, 9 to 12 members, some committed to running, others identified as “interested,” are preparing to make their individual case Monday. A closed-door vote is scheduled for Tuesday morning to get a sense of who is running and who is merely considering the Speaker position. Among those reported to be running is a name heard during the votes both in January and in October, African American Congressman Byron Donald from southwest Florida. Another name is that of Congressman Tom Emmer of Minnesota. Although the fifth term representative has the support of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Politico reports the 62-year-old politician does not enjoy the same relationship with the party’s top Republican. Donald Trump makes no secret of his disgust with the Congressman after his criticism of the former president following the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot. More to the point, Emmer voted to certify the 2020 presidential election.

3. What Not to Eat If You Have Hepatitis C Source:Getty What Not to Eat If You Have Hepatitis C What You Need to Know: No one diet will work for all the people in this country living with hepatitis C (that number currently hovers somewhere around four million), but some foods are not liver-friendly. Pass up the following foods if you have hepatitis C: Raw seafood can leave you open to food-borne illnesses and bacterial infections, which can make your hepatitis C worse. So you’ll want to forego oysters (sorry, aphrodisiac lovers!) and sushi.

You might think liver is a good thing for a disease that attacks your own liver. But liver is high in iron, and too much iron isn’t good, as it can cause an enlarged liver or liver failure.

4. What Will It Take to Charge Police in Leonard Cure Murder? Source:Getty What Will It Take to Charge Police in Leonard Cure Murder? WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY COY MALONE What You Need to Know: Last week, What You Need To Know brought attention to the story of 53-year-old Leonard Allen Cure, who was fatally shot by a Camden County, GA police officer on October 16. Cure was released from a Florida prison in 2020 after over 16 years for a wrongful conviction. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is currently investigating the shooting. Now, police dashboard and body camera videos have been released and show how aggressively the officer acted during the traffic stop. In a news release, the GBI said a Camden County deputy pulled over Cure as he drove on an Interstate Highway near the Georgia-Florida border. Cure cooperated with the deputy’s initial requests but allegedly became violent when the deputy said he was under arrest.