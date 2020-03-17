Here Are 10 Of Tamar Braxton’s Best Hair And Fashion Moments

Tamar Braxton is a force to be reckoned with. If you’ve ever needed an example of a strong, opinionated, resilient black woman, she fits the bill. As a Braxton sister, she’s lived her life in the public eye. We’ve witnessed her marriage to Vince Herbert and birth of her first son Logan. We’ve celebrated her chart topping hits and stint as a talk show host on The View. We’ve also been part of the unfortunate lows of her career like being hospitalized for an extended period of time, going through a public divorce, and being fired from her hosting gig.
Despite it all, Tamar has survived some of her toughest days and looked damn good doing it. At one point, the songbird shaved off all of her hair giving us one of her greatest beauty looks to date. You know what they say about a woman who cuts her hair; she is ready to change her life.
Now Tamar looked good before the cut, but afterwards her beauty elevated to another level. She’s also known to pull out all the stops when it comes to her media appearances. She is not afraid to show some skin, or go sheer. In honor of her 43rd birthday (3/17), we’re revisiting 10 of Tamar Braxton’s best hair and fashion moments.
1. TAMAR BRAXTON AT THE PRE-GRAMMY GALA, 2017Source:Getty
Tamar Braxton attended the Pre-GRAMMY Gala in a racy sheer, lace ensemble.
2. TAMAR BRAXTON AT THE 44TH ANNUAL DAYTIME EMMY AWARDS, 2017Source:Getty
Tamar Braxton attended the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in a glamorous, white flowy gown.
3. TAMAR BRAXTON AT THE BET AWARDS, 2017Source:Getty
Tamar Braxton attended the 2017 BET Awards in a beautiful white, sheer dress.
4. TAMAR BRAXTON AT THE SOUL TRAIN MUSIC AWARDS, 2017Source:Getty
Come through Jessica Rabbit! Tamar Braxton attended the 2017 Soul Train Awards in a gorgeous nude gown with luxurious, red loose curls.
5. TAMAR BRAXTON AT THE 26TH ANNUAL PAN AFRICAN FILM FESTIVAL, 2018Source:Getty
Tamar Braxton attended the Pan African Film Festival in a casual ensemble that included an African print head wrap and a denim jacket.
6. TAMAR BRAXTON AT NBA ALL STAR WEEKEND, 2018Source:Getty
Tamar Braxton kept it cute and simple at NBA All Star Weekend in a black mini dress and thigh-high boots.
7. TAMAR BRAXTON AT THE PRETTYLITTLETHING X KARL KANI EVENT, 2018Source:Getty
Tamar Braxton attended the PrettyLittleThing x Karl Kani event showing off her freshly shaved head.
8. TAMAR BRAXTON AT WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN, 2018Source:Getty
Tamar Braxton is really rockin’ that cut! The singer rocked a black sheer dress and her gorgeous new cut on the set of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.
9. TAMAR BRAXTON AT WE TV’S “BRAXTON FAMILY VALUES” SEASON 6 PREMIERE, 2019Source:Getty
Tamar Braxton attended WE tv’s “Braxton Family Values” Season 6 Premiere in a little black dress with a pop of pattern on the sleeve.
10. TAMAR BRAXTON AT WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN, 2019Source:Getty
This blonde, blunt bob is an entire mood! Tamar Braxton made an appearance on the set of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in a black low cut dress and a stylish shoulder-length cut.