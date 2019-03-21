The BeyHive is not happy afterwent on The Real and recalled a memorable moment with. The talk show host said she found herself asking for a piece of gum after being “hit” by the rapper’s charm.

In case you missed it, she talks about crushing on Hov below.

It’s worth noting, Tamera made it clear the exchange happened very long ago—her disclaimer didn’t stop the BeyHive from swarming her mentions, however…

Photo: Wenn, Getty

Tamera Mowry-Housley Recalls Flirty Moment With Jay-Z, BeyHive Swarms was originally published on hiphopwired.com