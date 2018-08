What are the dudes of #Insecure like in real life? They’re just as fit and tall, but the similarities end there. Get to know them (& see more photos from our shoot 👀) at the link in bio. (📷 @arnaudpyvka) #ylannoel #insecurehbo

A post shared by GQ (@gq) on May 29, 2018 at 4:14pm PDT