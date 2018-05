Tell Us How You Really Feel: Twitter Melts Down Over Kim Kardashian’s White House Visit To Discuss Prison Reform

Kim Kardashian has been advocating to free Alice Marie Johnson, who has been in prison for over 20 years for a drug charge. However, her advocacy went a bit too far when she was called on by the White House to meet with Jared Kushner to discuss prison reform. Twitter was not happy.

