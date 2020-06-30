Peanut Head-Having Terry Crews’ All Lives Matter Routine Has Twitter Dragging Him By Wrinkled Dome

Terry Crews is seemingly determined to undo all the goodwill shown his way since coming out as a victim of sexual harassment. After already getting collected by Black Twitter for trying to shout down the Black Lives Matter movement in times past, the actor did so again on Tuesday (June 30) and managed to top his previous gaffes.

In a tweet posted earlier Tuesday, Crews wrote, “if you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister. I have family of every race, creed and ideology. We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter.”

As one can imagine, Crews’ “We Are The World” headass tweet didn’t go over well considering the world is still very much on fire and Black people are catching the brunt of police violence and social injustice. This adds to the blunder he made recently about the so-called this “Black supremacy” Black Americans are pushing, which we know is a thing that doesn’t exist.

Sadly, the blasting that Crews has received hasn’t put in a dent in his impenetrable shell as evidenced by the tweet below.

Since posting the tweet, Crews has endured the expected backlash for his ham-handed messaging and it is, in a word, an exquisite dragging that feels necessary in these times. We’ve collected the best of them for viewing below.

