Tesla Giveaway Winner Returns + How You Could Be Next! | The Morning Hustle

After an entire month with the new whip,wanted to catch up with Q () to see how life has been since receiving the keys to his new car!

Q revealed that he was previously borrowing his mother’s car for transportation, but can now return the favor. He explains how the car has been a blessing to his entire family.

“[This] made everything a lot easier…my mom doesn’t have to worry about getting up early to take me to work…I don’t have to leave work early to go get my mom, then [return to my shift]…it pretty much helps out,” he said.

The Tesla Model Y, courtesy of Key Glock, is customized with a camouflage wrap and decked with Young Dolph signature detailing.

