From Former First Lady Michelle Obama to Viola Davis to John Legend, here are some of our favorite social media shout-outs.
#ThanksDad: How Celebs Celebrated Father’s Day was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
#ThanksDad: How Celebs Celebrated Father’s Day
24 photos Launch gallery
1. Celebs Celebrate Their Fathers
1 of 24
3. Former First Lady Michelle Obama
3 of 24
4. Kerry Washington
4 of 24
6. Gabrielle Union
6 of 24
9. Chrissy Teigen
9 of 24
10. Kim Kardashian
10 of 24
11. Lenny Kravitz
11 of 24
12. Sean Kingston
12 of 24
13. Marvis Staples
13 of 24
16. Ayesha Curry
16 of 24
17. Jada Pinkett Smith
17 of 24
19. Ayesha Curry
19 of 24
20. Quincy Jones
20 of 24
21. Busta Rhymes
21 of 24
24. Quincy Jones
24 of 24