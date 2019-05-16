Chris Rock is rebooting the Saw franchise. Today (May 16), Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures announced a partnership with the comedian to expand the world of the horror series.

Reportedly, a new film is on schedule for Oct. 23, 2020.

“I’ve been a fan of Saw since the first film in 2004,” said Rock via a press statement. “I am excited by the opportunity to take this to a really intense and twisted new place.”

Entertainment Weekly reports the screenplay was conceived by Rock and written by Pete Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg, while Darren Lynn Bousman will direct.

So far there have been eight Saw films, but you probably forgot about 2017’s Jigsaw. The fact that Chris Rock is giving the franchise a recharge has Twitter reacting.

Peep some of the jokes and commentary below.

—

Photo: WENN.com

THAT Chris Rock Is Rebooting ‘Saw’ Franchise, Twitter Has Questions was originally published on hiphopwired.com