‘That’s About White.’ Black Twitter Is Mad That No Black Women Were Nominated For A SAG Award

It’s awards season time…and the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) nominations came out on Wednesday recognizing some amazing work from people of color!

Not only was Black Panther, Blackkklansman and Crazy Rich Asians nominated for Best Ensemble Cast, but so were John David Washington (Blackkklansman), Mahershala Ali (Green Book) and Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) in their acting categories.

But as the nominees were announced by the lovely Laverne Cox and Awkwafina, it was hard to not notice that only one woman of color was nominated—Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)—and REGINA KING WAS SNUBBED for her incredibly moving performance in If Beale Street Could Talk!

Thankfully, Black Twitter had words for the Screen Actors Guild and demanded to know why with so much diverse talent to choose from, in 2018 the #SAGsAreSoWhite?

