The Best Hip-Hop Halloween Costumes of 2023

It’s Halloween season, so you know Hollywood stars, Hip-Hop stars, and their affiliates, are going to show out. No love for all the idiots who are surely going to be donning wholly inappropriate outfits like blackface, though.
With more of the creativity in mind, we have compiled some of the best Halloween fits for 2023. Will anyone be able to top Diddy’s turn as the Joker in 2022? And let’s not forget his turn as Pennwise the clown?
We shall see.
1. Halle Bailey & DDG
Well played.
2. Keke
Keke’s creativity was elite with this one.
3. Deon Cole
This might be the one. Sho’nuff!
4. Winnie Harlow
It’s A Pimp Named Slickback. Say it like A Tribe Called Quest. LOL.
5. Teyana Taylor
If you know you know, but Don’t Be A Menace.
6. Saweetie
Saweetie got her full Edward Scissorhands on, and well.
7. North West
North dressed up as her daddy Kanye’s famed Bear Mascot because…family.
8. Ice Spice
People keep saying this is the Bronx rapper’s “Betty Boop” Halloween ‘fit. If ya say so.
9. Lizzo
Lizzo did that. For Tina Turner.
10. Jodie Turner-SmithSource:Getty
Jodie Turner-Smith is giving…something.
LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 27: Jodie Turner-Smith is seen at “Casamigos” Halloween Party. on October 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
11. TygaSource:Getty
Tyga is playing no games out here.
LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 27: Tyga is seen at “Casamigos” Halloween Party. on October 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
12. Paula Abdul & Kausha Campbell
These two are fans of The Shining and clearly understood the assignment.
13. Megan Fox and Machine Gun KellySource:Getty
Megan and MGK take their Halloween fits seriously.
LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 27: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are seen at the annual “Casamigos” Halloween party on October 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
14. Natalie Nunn
Nunn got started celebrating early.
15. Cree Summer
This might just be a normal fit for Freddy from A Different World, but we’ll take it.
16. Machine Gun Kelly and Megan FoxSource:Getty
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan not the Stallion were focused this Halloween weekend.
LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 28: Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are seen arriving to Vas Morgan and Michael Braun’s Halloween Party on October 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
17. Jodie Turner-SmithSource:Getty
Okay…
LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 28: Jodie Turner-Smith is seen arriving to Vas Morgan and Michael Braun’s Halloween Party on October 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
18. Lori HarveySource:Getty
We’re just sharing a pic of Lori Harvey at a Halloween party. You care.
LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 28: Lori Harvey is seen arriving to Vas Morgan and Michael Braun’s Halloween Party on October 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
19. Meg
20. Chloe Bailey
Our Catwoman is always Black.
