Addto the list of celebrities who’ve gotten tribute tattoos to the late

Game debuted a new piece on his face, Kobe’s autograph with the number 8 turned to the side to represent infinity. “ F O R E V E R,” he captioned the photo.

In recent days, we’ve seen brand new face tats from the likes of Amber Rose and Chris Brown (who got a whole Jordan 3 inked on the side of his face) so this is par for the course. Are you feeling Game’s newest ink addition? Cause … some people aren’t!

See the reactions below.

RELATED: The Game Credits Michael Jackson With Stunting 50 Cent Beef [Video]

RELATED: Amber Rose Inks Son’s Names On Her Forehead, Social Media Has All The Questions

RELATED: LeBron James Honors Kobe Bryant By Immortalizing Him With A New Tattoo

The Game Inks Kobe Bryant’s Name & Number On His Face, Fadeaway Slander Commences [PHOTOS] was originally published on theboxhouston.com