The Game Says Kim Kardashian “Swallowed His Kids” In New Song, All Eyes Are On Kanye’s Timeline

The Game has some new material on the way and is back to his troublemaking and very disrespectful ways. In a video that has leaked online, the rapper previewed a new song where he had some very explicit things to say about Kim Kardashian.

All eyes are on Kanye West’s Twitter timeline.

In the new track The Game gets pretty explicit about his past sexual exploits with the reality star, on the song he raps:

“I held Kim Kardashian by her throat, n***a. I made her swallow my kids until she choke, n***a / I should apologize cause ‘Ye is my folks, n***a.”

This isn’t the first time the West Coast rapper has mentioned Kanye’s wife in a song, but this is the first he has been so explicit in describing his past dealings with Kim Kardashian. Back in 2016 when the “Wouldn’t Get Far” rapper stopped by The Wendy Williams Show, the rapper spoke on about Yeezy and his wife in a much more respectful tone.

“I’ll tell you this, Kanye is a really good friend of mine, and he’s got really beautiful kids, and I don’t want to disrespect their family.”

Welp looks like that’s all out the window now due to the fact The Game has albums to sell. Of course, Twitter had thoughts on the rapper using Kim K’s name for promotion, you peep the reactions in the gallery below.

