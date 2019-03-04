The ‘Leaving Neverland’ Documentary Left Michael Jackson Fans Polarized

Leaving Neverland portraysas a pedophile and sexual abuser. The documentary, which debuted at Sundance earlier this year, premiered on HBO last night and sent #BlackTwitter into a frenzy with incredulous fans.

Wade Robinson and James Safechuck accused the beloved entertainer of molesting them while they were 7 and 10-years-old. Robinson and Safechuck revealed heartbreaking details about their alleged time with MJ at the controversial Neverland Ranch.

Their shocking allegations sent social media awry and polarized critics and fans, leaving them debating if the documentary was self-serving and a plot to extort money out of the MJ estate.

Jackie, Tito and Marlon denied the accusations against their brother during an interview with Gayle King on CBS.

“I know Michael. I’m the oldest brother. I know my brother. I know what he stood for, what he was all about, bringing the world together, making kids happy,” they said.

It seems like the public agrees with the brothers. According to critics of the documentary, there are no receipts or evidence, besides pictures, to validate their claims.

Here’s what they’re saying:

